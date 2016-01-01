Dani Alves: Barcelona defender eats banana after it lands on pitch

Barcelona's Dani Alves reacted to having a banana thrown at him during Sunday's dramatic 3-2 win at Villarreal by peeling it and then taking a bite.

He was about to take a corner when the banana landed on the pitch.

View from the Spanish press "The player of Barca reacted in an exemplary manner: took the banana quickly ate a piece and threw the rest away from the field, a move that has been applauded for its irony to racism." Mundodeportivo "The Brazilian took the racist gesture on the chin, nonchalantly picking up the fruit, peeling it and taking a bite. Alves had the last laugh as Barca roared back from 2-0 down to win." Marca Sourced by BBC Monitoring

"We have suffered this in Spain for some time," said Alves. "You have to take it with a dose of humour."

Former Barca striker Gary Lineker praised Alves. "Picked it up, peeled it, ate it and proceeded to take the corner," he tweeted. "Top response."

The ex-England striker added: "Utterly brilliant reaction from Alves. Treat the racist berk with complete disdain!"

Neymar, a club-mate of Alves and a fellow Brazil international, displayed his solidarity by eating a banana on his Instagram page.

Compatriot and Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva also praised the full-back, writing on Twitter: "Congratulations on your attitude yesterday. We are together on this fight against racism."

Alves points to the skies after helping Barca come from 2-0 down, their first game since the death of former coach Tito Vilanova

The Spanish media reported that match referee David Fernandez Borbalan made a note of the incident and that the country's football association, RFEF, will meet on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Alves has been a regular target of racist abuse during his 12 years in Spain with both Sevilla and Barcelona.

In January 2013, he complained of racist abuse following a Copa del Rey semi-final match against Real Madrid.

"We aren't going to change things easily," he added.

Referring specifically to Sunday's incident, which took place in on 75 minutes, he said: "If you don't give it importance, they don't achieve their objective."

Alves, 30, was involved in Barca's first two goals as they came from 2-0 down against Villarreal to win 3-2 at El Madrigal.

His cross was deflected into the Villarreal net by Gabriel Armando on 65 minutes. Then another cross was deflected home by Mateo Musacchio 13 minutes later.

Lionel Messi then sealed the comeback seven minutes from time to reach the 40-goal mark in all competitions for the fifth straight season.

The win leaves Gerardo Martino's Barcelona side second in the table, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two ahead of Real Madrid.

Barca and Atletico have three matches left, but Real, who play Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, have a game in hand. Atletico face Chelsea in the second semi-final on Wednesday.